Time to validate the vote
Time to validate the vote

Validate the vote.

This should be all state Republicans’ response to Montana Attorney General Tim Fox’s terribly misguided support of his Texas colleague’s lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to not count Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Montana, Texas and 15 other states support an attempt to overturn the peoples’ national vote that rejected President Trump and Trumpism. Instead, they want to not only postpone the Electoral College vote, but “appoint a new set of presidential electors,” if the state has already assigned electors.

In other words, the slow erosion of our once solid democracy continues into the back-alley gutter of fascism through the corrosive actions of Trumpism, which runs rampant in our great state.

Stop the steal?

There was no theft. Trump lost.

Montana deserves better than an attorney general who wants us to accept his attempts to undermine democracy.

No, we need to validate the vote.

Jeff Havens

Helena

