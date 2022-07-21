 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time to take responsibility for unwanted children

  • 0

Roe vs Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned it. It’s done. We move on. Now, we need to be caregivers for those who are most affected by that ruling. I am speaking about the unwanted children. If banning abortion makes us a moral nation, then we need to put our money where our mouths are. We need to take responsibility for those unwanted children: house them, feed them, educate them and most importantly, love them. Don’t let them think for a moment that nobody wants them. I challenge all of us and our government leaders to take on this responsibility. We need to remember that if we punish the mother for her “sin” we are really punishing the child. Volunteer with those who oversee the foster care systems. Work with your church with their outreach for mothers and children. Be prepared to pay more taxes because it’s the morally responsible thing to do. We must not insist that a baby be born and then treat it as though it is responsible for its personal welfare. And we want to be careful to remember that we cannot care for anyone when we are only looking at the bottom line.

People are also reading…

Patricia Harant,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The playbook

The playbook

The Republicans have a playbook. It expresses ways to achieve core actions — deflect, deny, deceive.

Founders were not referring to AR-15s

Founders were not referring to AR-15s

When the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791 the "arms" our founders were referring to were single-shot muzzle loaded arms, loaded with a round ball of lead inserted down the barrel.

Addressing the housing crisis

Addressing the housing crisis

Gov. Gianforte has just announced the formation of a housing task force to address the current affordable housing crisis in Montana and selected Helena Area Habitat for Humanity as one of its members.

Clean energy provides security

Clean energy provides security

Prioritizing self-reliance when considering our energy sources is more important than ever. As the war in Ukraine rages on, our stock markets …

Where is the fairness?

Where is the fairness?

Think of the relationship you have with your doctor. Maybe a PCP or specialist? Thousands of people have had that relationship ripped away whe…

Godspeed, Father Joe

Godspeed, Father Joe

Monsignor Joe "Father Joe" Harrington was the consummate priest and community servant. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News