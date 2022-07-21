Time to take responsibility for unwanted children

Roe vs Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned it. It’s done. We move on. Now, we need to be caregivers for those who are most affected by that ruling. I am speaking about the unwanted children. If banning abortion makes us a moral nation, then we need to put our money where our mouths are. We need to take responsibility for those unwanted children: house them, feed them, educate them and most importantly, love them. Don’t let them think for a moment that nobody wants them. I challenge all of us and our government leaders to take on this responsibility. We need to remember that if we punish the mother for her “sin” we are really punishing the child. Volunteer with those who oversee the foster care systems. Work with your church with their outreach for mothers and children. Be prepared to pay more taxes because it’s the morally responsible thing to do. We must not insist that a baby be born and then treat it as though it is responsible for its personal welfare. And we want to be careful to remember that we cannot care for anyone when we are only looking at the bottom line.