Former Montana communicable disease manager here.

In October I spoke to the rise in syphilis in Montana and said it was time to pull the fire alarm. I'm not hearing one yet. Let's see, the highest number of cases since 1948 before penicillin knocked it down.

How many stillbirths due to syphilis now since 2021 and the first in half a century? Yes, that's right, pro-lifers, babies dying from a preventable disease ... I'm not hearing a word from you ... but a balloon flies over and you have a fit.

Centers for Disease Control funds sexually transmitted disease (STD) prevention with a dedicated funding stream and almost all states except Montana have dedicated disease intervention specialists to fight STDs using those dedicated funds.

Not Montana!

No, our overworked county health departments lump STDs with all the other diseases. So they have a syphilis case and it gets thrown on the pile, a baby dies due to syphilis, because they have to go to a vaccination clinic or follow another case ... or write endless reports.

People this can be stopped but it takes focus that Montana public health doesn't have.

Time to pull the fire alarm and all I hear are crickets.

Karl Milhon,

Clancy