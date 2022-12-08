 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time to find solutions

  • 0

The IR ran articles which shared information about suicide in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and Gov. Gianforte’s meeting with Lewis and Clark County officials to discuss the behavioral and mental health crisis in our community. The common denominator with all these issues is serious mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders. We are all aware of the problems. We need to formulate solutions.

The most predictable cause of suicide is untreated mental illness which is exacerbated by substance abuse. Forty percent of people incarcerated in our detention center self-identify as struggling with mental illness. Most offenders in the detention center suffer from substance abuse. This is a fatal combination. The criminal justice system continues to be the “dumping ground” for those suffering from serious mental illness, homelessness and addiction. It is not a task they requested, but in most cases, they try to do their best.

People are also reading…

I think there are two possible solution that would reduce incarceration and recidivism. Assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) has proven to be effective in other parts of the country. Instead of commitment to the state hospital or the state prison, an individual can voluntarily accept treatment for their mental illness and/or addiction in the community. This saves both lives and money.

I was fortunate to attend a planning meeting this afternoon with three of the district court judges and a committee of concerned citizens seeking solutions to this dilemma. Treatment courts operate like CIT. Offenders are diverted from jail, prison or the state hospital and diverted to supportive treatment programs. Again, saving lives and money.

It is time to stop talking about our problems and find effective solutions!

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president,

NAMI Helena 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musician overlooked

Musician overlooked

If Luke ever plays with Dublin Gulch in the future, I hope this oversight is corrected.

Helena Holiday Cruise Dec. 16-17

Helena Holiday Cruise Dec. 16-17

There are a lot of things I love about the holiday season, and at the top of the list is the lights draped on the eaves of homes, circling the…

Kudos to bus driver

Kudos to bus driver

Bus driver Theresa Loney saw kiddos on her early morning route without hats and gloves. She took it upon herself to start the “Bus Box.”

Appreciation for road crews

Appreciation for road crews

After every substantial winter storm, I grouse about the city road crews who plow the streets and deposit a berm of snow alongside of my car parked at the curb.

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

The 2021 Legislature passed a few initiatives that the courts determined were unconstitutional. In response, several Republicans are proposing constitutional amendments to accommodate those initiatives. 

Helena is much more than the state's capital

Helena is much more than the state's capital

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as a commissioner for our city, and to see so many people and groups working together to champion the causes that need our urgent attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News