Time to find solutions

The IR ran articles which shared information about suicide in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and Gov. Gianforte’s meeting with Lewis and Clark County officials to discuss the behavioral and mental health crisis in our community. The common denominator with all these issues is serious mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders. We are all aware of the problems. We need to formulate solutions.

The most predictable cause of suicide is untreated mental illness which is exacerbated by substance abuse. Forty percent of people incarcerated in our detention center self-identify as struggling with mental illness. Most offenders in the detention center suffer from substance abuse. This is a fatal combination. The criminal justice system continues to be the “dumping ground” for those suffering from serious mental illness, homelessness and addiction. It is not a task they requested, but in most cases, they try to do their best.

I think there are two possible solution that would reduce incarceration and recidivism. Assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) has proven to be effective in other parts of the country. Instead of commitment to the state hospital or the state prison, an individual can voluntarily accept treatment for their mental illness and/or addiction in the community. This saves both lives and money.

I was fortunate to attend a planning meeting this afternoon with three of the district court judges and a committee of concerned citizens seeking solutions to this dilemma. Treatment courts operate like CIT. Offenders are diverted from jail, prison or the state hospital and diverted to supportive treatment programs. Again, saving lives and money.

It is time to stop talking about our problems and find effective solutions!

Dr. Gary Mihelish, president,

NAMI Helena