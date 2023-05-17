I’ve been gone a while, visiting my kids who are stationed overseas. So I missed the whole Zooey Zephyr brouhaha.

When I got back I read about the response of Republican legislators and I thought, What a bunch of wimps!

Rep. Zephyr, weighing in at something like, what, 120 or 130 pounds, was armed with a microphone? Using (oh, the horror!) words? And that’s what nearly threw you Republicans into a collective fainting fit, right there in the chamber? Amazing.

You called Zephyr’s actions impolite. OK, I can buy that. And inappropriate. Well, that’s at least debatable. But insurrection? Get real.

Insurrection was your buddies the Montana Freemen three decades back. Or your “patriots” who stormed the U.S. Capitol two years ago.

Insurrection is killing and maiming cops. It’s guns and blood and destruction.

You know that. I mean, some of your folk talk about it enough.

Yet when confronted by Zooey, you practically keel over. The Legislature grinds to a halt. How embarrassing.

Most people in Montana, at least those here more than a year or two, don’t want a Legislature run by fragile snowflakes.

Come on, Republicans, you can take it. Time to cowboy up.

Paul Cartwright,

Helena