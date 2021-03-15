 Skip to main content
Time to change name of Vigilante Day Parade
Time to change name of Vigilante Day Parade

I am hoping young folks and their teachers will change the upcoming 96th Vigilante Day Parade, canceled this past a year for the pandemic, into the first Montana Day Parade. Born 97 years ago as a positive alternative to strong disagreements between student groups, this venue was established by A.J. Roberts as an opportunity for thematic floats about Montana’s history. Let’s build on the goodness.

As we emerge from a political year marked by deep differences, we can all benefit from the parade’s tradition renamed from the narrow theme of Vigilante Justice to a broader notion of Montana’s rich history. As parade floats already indicate, there is more to Montana’s story than ambushed travelers, lonely prospectors, hanging trees, vigilantes, massacres, copper kings, labor strife and the Anaconda Company.

Our history is much more and our young people can learn it and tell it better than ever because they now have the computer and archival resources to dig up details formerly lost among those bigger stories certain to be found in a Montana History Theme Park. As they take us out of the theme park, let's all emerge from the pandemic with a Montana Day Parade.

John Driscoll

Helena

