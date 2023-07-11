As I will never support a statewide sales tax on Montana residents, I do believe the surging number of visitors to our treasure state warrants implementing an out-of-state sales tax.

Montana is one of only five states with no sales tax on goods and services. Colorado has the lowest sales tax rate at 2.9%. I propose a 2% sales tax on our visiting guests. The national average for state sales tax is 6.5%. I believe a 2% sales tax is more than reasonable to offset the stresses and inconveniences to Montana residents created by an annual visitation of 12.5 million nonresidents (2022). That is approximately 11 times Montana’s current state population.

Average overall spending of nonresidents traveling in Montana during 2019 and 2021 was $4.48 billion (Flathead Beacon April 10, 2023). In 2022, more than $5.8 billion was spent, according to the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.

At $5 billion dollars, a 2% sales tax would equate to $100 million dollars. Subtracting for gasoline purchases (no sales tax), and providing for administration costs for implementing a sales tax on nonresidents, I would conservatively estimate a net $75 million dollars annually.

No more than 10% of these dollars should go into the General Fund. My initial thoughts on the annual distribution of sales tax dollars is as follows:

Property tax relief 25%

Tribal reparations 25%

Fossil fuel to clean energy 20%

Worker retraining

Public education 20%

General fund 10%

How do you feel about a nonresident sales tax??

Rick Kerr,

Choteau