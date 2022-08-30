Time for St. Peter's to get its act together

What’s going on with St. Peter’s Health? And why won’t they offer bebtelovimab (a monoclonal antibody used to treat COVID)?
A friend who has a severely compromised immune system just caught COVID. She can’t take Paxlovid (the most common treatment for COVID) because it causes serious (and potentially fatal) interactions with other medications she has to take. So in order to get the treatment she needed, she had to travel to another Montana city; the staff at that hospital treated her compassionately and professionally.
I’m outraged on her behalf — and on behalf of other people in her situation. I cannot for the life of me understand why St. Peter’s is refusing to offer potentially life-saving medical treatment.
St. Peter’s has been engulfed in scandal after scandal. It’s time our hospital got its act together.
Martha Kohl,
Helena