Time for new PSC
Time for new PSC

Montana’s long history of boom and bust communities looks certain to add another with Colstrip. To lose a boomtown is a sad loss of community and taxes but hardly surprising. We are now watching NorthWestern Energy try to buy in deeper. Who among us cannot foresee them, with deeply sincere regret and surprise, saddling ratepayers with this growing percentage of the cleanup costs? We need a new Public Service Commission.

Bill Rule

Helena

