As Montanans we like to believe we are independent and self-reliant. It’s time to vote consistent with our beliefs — for an independent congressman who does his best to represent all Montanans, who does the right thing regardless of party politics or personal agenda. Someone whose oath to support our state and federal rights — to privacy, to a clean and healthful environment, to access to public lands, to separation of church and state — is a promise that will be kept. It’s time for Montana to lead, to color outside the lines of two-party politics. Let’s try something new and make a difference. Let’s send Gary Buchanan, an independent Montanan, to Congress.