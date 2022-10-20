 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time for Montana to lead

  • 0

As Montanans we like to believe we are independent and self-reliant. It’s time to vote consistent with our beliefs — for an independent congressman who does his best to represent all Montanans, who does the right thing regardless of party politics or personal agenda. Someone whose oath to support our state and federal rights — to privacy, to a clean and healthful environment, to access to public lands, to separation of church and state — is a promise that will be kept. It’s time for Montana to lead, to color outside the lines of two-party politics. Let’s try something new and make a difference. Let’s send Gary Buchanan, an independent Montanan, to Congress.

Mike and Cheryl Lamb,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News