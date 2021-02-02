 Skip to main content
Time for Daines to be brave
Time for Daines to be brave

Senator Daines has done his simple political math and decided not to represent Montana. He claims convicting former President Trump will inflame divisiveness. The opposite is true. Acknowledging the truth of the Trump’s intentions, words, actions, and ultimately his incitement to violence will lead to justice and justice to peace. Trump’s actions go beyond partisanship; they undermine our democracy. Sadly, Daines has placed Trump before the robust defense of American democracy. Now is the time for him to be brave. For years, he praises Americans who risk their lives to defend our communities and country. Now is his time to step up. It is his turn to defend, to act, and to convict despite the political costs to himself.

Bill Hallinan

Helena

