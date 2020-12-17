 Skip to main content
Time for California to challenge Montana's election results
Time for California to challenge Montana's election results

I was thrilled to see Greg Gianforte and Tim Fox had signed onto the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

Based on this precedent, I hope soon to see California file suit to overturn the election results in Montana based on voter fraud.

There is no evidence of fraud in Montana, of course, but there is also no evidence in Pennsylvania, so that’s no bar. And everyone on my block had Bullock, Cooney and Williams signs in their yards – proof positive that the overwhelming majority of Montanans supported them, just as Trump argues based on the number of people at his rallies.

Thus, Bullock, Cooney and Williams obviously could only have lost through fraud! All we need is another state to tell us what our results should be. So let’s go, California! Time's a wasting!

William Kronholm

Helena

