Thoughts on the Beattie Street Trailhead project

I have been following the dialogue concerning the Beattie Street trailhead and have a few comments.

First, as one who has hiked trails all over Montana since I was a teenager (more than 50 years), I never had expectations that a trailhead parking lot be paved. We need a paved lot to access a dirt and rock trail?

Second, as a long time user of the Beattie Street trailhead, never once have I had trouble finding a spot to park there. As it existed until now, there was room for about 15-16 vehicles. I wanted to hike there on Monday, April 6, but found the road blocked and heavy construction equipment at work very close to a home. I felt bad for the homeowners. I went elsewhere to hike, but the homeowners don't have that choice. Although I understand that it may be a bit naive to expect things to remain the same, I felt sorry for them nonetheless. Those who support the project, probably don't live next to it.

I continue to believe that the $300,000 plus is a waste of tax dollars. It will likely cost more now that the city has to defend a lawsuit by the homeowners.

John Reddy

Helena

