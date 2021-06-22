Thoughts on Rep. Rosendale

Matt Rosendale was my neighbor here in Helena for the past two years. He was a great neighbor, I enjoyed seeing/visiting with him. I shared with my Democrat friends, that I had a high regard for Matt. Five months into representative Rosendale‘s tenure as our lone U.S. representative, I am routinely being asked - “what do you think of Representative Rosendale now?”

I texted Matt while watching the insurrection on Jan. 6, I asked him to please vote to certify the election. When early in his tenure Matt was quoted in Montana papers -- saying he had the votes to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, I thought just get your feet wet, find out where the bathrooms are, before you start throwing elbows. In the Rosendale yard, there was a SUPPORT THE BLUE sign; how do you then go to Washington, D.C., and be one of very few representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol Police officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Matt, you along with a grand total of 3% of the House of Representative members, voted against recognizing June 19 as the date when Black Americans gained their freedom; July 4, 1776, we celebrate our country‘s freedom, for Blacks, it wasn’t until 1865, and even then it was pretty ugly. Ten days ago I visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, I learned a lot, honestly, it was both enlightening and moving.