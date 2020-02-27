Thoughtful Republicans have a difficult choice to make
Thoughtful Republicans have a difficult choice to make

It's not easy. If you're a Republican who believes in the traditional conservative precepts of limited government, fiscal restraint, individual responsibility, moral values and the importance of our country's place in planetary affairs, you have a difficult choice to make.

In America most of us grew up with the sure knowledge that we live in the greatest country in the world. This is primarily because the United States of America is/has been the best model for progressive democracy in the history of mankind. This model is embodied in the U.S. Constitution, which, with its several flaws, is a masterpiece blueprint for individual and community well-being. But even the most perfect constitutional charter is only as good as the people who implement it ... people who honor the document's core principles of integrity and decency.

So a thoughtful Republican congressmember has a dilemma. He or she knows that if Trump goes down, one way or another, a Democrat will almost certainly be in the presidency. Do you give up power?

If you're watching closely and are honest with yourself, you know in your heart that Donald Trump is a danger. Four more years is downright unthinkable. Four more years of erosion of our standards of decency, our standing in the world, and our increasingly vulnerable institutions. The nation that emerges in 2024 would be unrecognizable to our forefathers.

So how far does partisan loyalty go? I'll tell you one thing, if a Democrat like Donald Trump ever somehow worked his or her way into the presidency, I would want to take them down and pick up the pieces in four years, while standing up for integrity and decency in the present. Four years is nothing in the great scheme. And your personal and professional legacy, your place in history, and our constitutional democracy, hang in the balance. History will not be kind to Donald Trump.

Think about it ... Please ... Think about it.

Bob Pyfer

Helena

