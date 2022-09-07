Those involved in unwanted pregnancies should decide the outcome

I was pleased to see Bob Pyfer's excellent discussion of the values that come to bear in any discussion of abortion. He points out that there is no resolution to the question of which value, divinity of human life, or the importance and obligation of people to make their own reproductive decisions, is the greater, and should be codified into law. He points out the futility of trying to resolve a value judgement by political means.

Perhaps the question of whether man is essentially a mystical entity or mainly a biological one is similarly hard to resolve. As a physician who spent a whole career in Helena, delivered many babies, and still maintains an active interest in the biology of how all this happens; I say that we are a biological entity. Arthur T. Hertig and John Rock are two pioneering human embryologists who wrote in the 1950s and '60s. They estimated, and it was later confirmed, that only one in three fertilized human ova that implants in the uterine lining grows into mid-pregnancy. More are lost later, so you can say that Mother Nature already aborts about three-fourths of pregnancies. She is brutal, but maybe it is necessary. Between my birth, and if I live long, my death, the human race will quadruple in size. That has never happened before and cannot happen again. Can you imagine this planet with 32 billion people?