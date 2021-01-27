Those involved in insurrection must be held accountable

We live in a country governed by laws. When someone commits a crime there is an investigation and an arrest if warranted. People who commit crimes are called to account for them. They do not get a blanket pass because someone says it would be beneficial for us to just "move on" to help heal our divisions. As such, the people who were involved in and the people who incited the terrorist insurrection on our nation's Capitol must be called to account for their actions. This is not a trivial occurrence. If they were so "caught up in the moment" maybe they require some time to consider why that occurred. Maybe the persons responsible for inciting that behavior should also be held accountable. In a society of laws, when they make claims that have no basis in fact, (as proven in roughly 60 court cases across the land) strictly to try to mislead citizens for their own political and egotistical agenda, maybe some quiet contemplation behind bars would help them to realize that their actions have consequences. Healing will occur when the offending parties are adjudicated through the legal process we have in place, and called to account.