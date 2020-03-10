This is why people are frustrated with proposed gravel pit

Regarding the comment by David Beach concerning the gravel pit operation proposed by Valley Sand and Gravel at their McHugh 2 site, I agree with you that some of the rhetoric has become heated. However, that is what happens when people see a serious degradation of their quality of life with very little ability to affect the outcome.

If, as you say, Mr. Smith is “merely attempting to play by the rules as they currently exist”, experience is showing me that the “rules” are heavily tilted to favor the rights of mine operators over the rights of the landowners in the neighborhoods in which they operate. People are frustrated and passions are running high.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As to purchasing property next to undeveloped land, I guess we should never buy next to undeveloped property? Not exactly a great argument for building strong neighborhoods out in the county, is it? And I guess my neighbors who bought property in our neighborhood decades ago should have subscribed to the psychic hotline to find out how it was all going to work out? It’s a nice spin for the mine operators, but I don’t buy it.