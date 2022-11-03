James Brown wants to replace Justice Gustafson. For what reason? Solely because he is a Republican. This is the problem.

Our Courts, especially our Supreme Court, are the third branch of government. It makes decisions based upon facts and the law in a non-partisan manner.

How would Jame Brown’s election impact this non-partisan approach to judicial decisions?

There are numerous individuals who decry Brown’s candidacy asserting that his potential election means all of our rights are at risk. His election might tip the scales and overturn years of precedent. Others, including Brown himself, assert that he has been asked by people to run because the Montana Supreme Court is a “liberal” institution and a person more favorable to business needs to be elected to protect those interests.

Let’s start with the obvious. Brown, if elected, would become one of seven members of the Court. His presence alone will not result in any dramatic change. It takes at least four votes of the full seven member court to make a majority. Initially Brown will make no significant change to the Court. He would be a minority voice of one, urging a result. So, in the beginning, he will have little impact on the Court or its decisions.

The impact is far greater when you recognize who he would replace. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has been a member of the Court since 2017, a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County since 2005, with 16 years as a lawyer prior to that. She has a vast amount of judicial and legal experience. She is a fair and balanced jurist. Further, she is unbiased and unaffiliated with either political party, appointed to judicial positions by both Republicans and Democrats. Fair and unbiased once was enough to assure re-election to the Montana Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Brown is a politically motivated and biased individual. He started this quest for a court position at the urging of the Governor, Attorney General and the two conservative Republican members of Congress. For a while, Brown did not mention this support. He suggested that he had heard from business and ranching interests encouraging him to run. Sensing the liability of being tied to one party, especially where the race is supposed to be non-partisan and should be seeking to elect the most qualified person, Brown was silent about his original supporters. Now however, as the race comes to its conclusion, with absentee ballots out and early voting occurring, his campaign literature touts both his powerful Republican supporters and an endorsement by the Republican Party. His campaign has full partisan support. His listed resume likewise is wrapped in partisan activity. Counsel for the Republican Party, a successful candidate for the PSC as a Republican, a delegate to the Republican National Convention. As to his legal and judicial experience, Brown has chosen not to speak to those issues, except with platitudes. Not much there. Brown could not be more obviously a candidate with Republican support if he rode to campaign functions on an elephant.

Brown’s obvious bias is the important issue. Brown, of course, asserts that he will be unbiased and fair. This may well be his intention. But with a majority of funding from Republicans and with the public and vocal support by the leaders of the Republican Party, Brown is an identified partisan candidate running for a non-partisan position.

This is why this election matters. Our Courts need to be both non-partisan and to appear to be non-partisan. Party labels do not belong in a judicial race. When a Republican PSC official announces he is seeking election to the Montana Supreme Court, with other Republican office holders supporting him, if elected, he will be a Republican Justice on the Supreme Court of Montana. This will be the beginning of the erosion of a non-partisan court.

This election counts for a number of reasons. They all are tied to this issue of democracy, one tenant of which is that our Courts, the third branch of government, make non-partisan decisions. To maintain this central tenant, Ingrid Gustafson is the candidate for Supreme Court to elect this November.

Ron Waterman

Helena