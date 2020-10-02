 Skip to main content
Think very carefully before voting for Republicans
In regard to the upcoming Supreme Court controversy, Daines and Trump can spin it any way they want but McConnell and Republican senators robbed Obama of a chance to fill a seat on the Supreme Court using "rules" they are now unwilling to apply to this most recent vacancy.

It is extremely important to recognize that a new "conservative" Supreme Court justice could very well cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe v Wade in upcoming sessions. As a consequence, older women need to remind their daughters and granddaughters what things were like for women before Roe. They need to inform them of the life-threatening back-alley abortions that many desperate women sought, while rich women simply took "vacations" to countries that allowed abortion. According to a recent Pew Research poll, if a "conservative" Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade it will ignore the wishes of nearly 70% of Americans who do not want to see this happen.

A new conservative judge would also be likely to cast the deciding vote to kill the Affordable Care Act which, among other things would end protections for preexisting conditions. This could happen soon after the election during the 2020 fall court session. Killing the Affordable Care Act may well cause a decline in rural health care and spell the demise of many rural hospitals as well.

So, whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent, and not among the super-rich, you need to think very carefully before supporting Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale and Trump, because this is a picture of things to come if Republicans remain in control of our government.

Bob Balhiser

Helena

