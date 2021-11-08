 Skip to main content
Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, and the requirement of proof of vaccination for international travel.

The staffing problem in the hospitals is compounded by a housing shortage and the inability of prospective new hires from out of state to find housing.

The international travel situation is evidently a serious problem for the vaccine conspiracy crowd. I guess they don’t think that the almost 5 million dead people worldwide are evidence of the severity of this pandemic. Their personal “freedoms” are more important than the people around them.

These are your neighbors. It’s enough to make you feel downright proud of them, isn’t it?

Joel Nordby

Milltown

