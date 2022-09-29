Think carefully about who you want representing you

This is in response to Dr. Rassmussen’s op-ed from Sept. 23. He lambasts Democrats for their changing to a “far left” platform. I guess it depends on what one considers “far left.” For as long as I can remember, Democrats have espoused liberal ideologies. Let’s remember John F. Kennedy’s speech from Sept. 4, 1960, “If by a 'liberal' they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people -- their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties -- someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a 'liberal,' then I'm proud to say I'm a 'liberal.'”