Think carefully about who you want representing you

This is in response to Dr. Rassmussen’s op-ed from Sept. 23. He lambasts Democrats for their changing to a “far left” platform. I guess it depends on what one considers “far left.” For as long as I can remember, Democrats have espoused liberal ideologies. Let’s remember John F. Kennedy’s speech from Sept. 4, 1960, “If by a 'liberal' they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people -- their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties -- someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a 'liberal,' then I'm proud to say I'm a 'liberal.'”
People are also reading…
I too am proud to say I am a liberal. On the other hand, speaking of change within a party, the National Republican party at CPAC embraced Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, then-candidate for prime minister of Italy. She represents the “Brothers of Italy” party which has its roots in post World War II neo fascist Italian social movement. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale were in attendance at CPAC. Giorgia Meloni won the election in Italy. Think carefully about who you want to represent you.
Beth Cottingham,
Helena