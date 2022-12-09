Things to come

What a delicious juxtaposition on the Dec. 7 IR opinion page of Dana Milbank’s skewering of the coming Republican chaos in the House of Representatives and Matt Rosendale’s feeble attempt at deep pondering on responsible leadership. The last two years of disciplined and effective House leadership under Nancy Pelosi was a master class in how to get things done. Consequential legislation regarding infrastructure, climate change, health care, semiconductor production and a professional investigation of the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow our freely and fairly elected government (by the way, Matt, how did you vote on certifying Biden’s election?) will now give way to Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democratic pedo rings, Jewish space lasers, and oh, did I mention Hunter Biden’s laptop? So, get ready Matt, it be time to chase up some squirrels. Sic em, boy, sic em!