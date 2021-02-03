 Skip to main content
They let you do it
They let you do it

We learned much of what we needed to know about President Trump and Republicans generally from the Access Hollywood tape. Recall that the president was bragging about sexual assault, and that being a celebrity and being wealthy -- they let you do it. Michael Cohen, and others, found out that Mr. Trump has a habit of sending others to do the dirty work, and take the fall. His campaign staff committed the crimes, albeit they were rewarded with pardons. Say, they let you do it. Mr. Trump contacts local elected officials and election officers, urging them to violate their own laws and commit crimes on his behalf. And they let you do it. Now, we witness a mob of so-called patriots storm the Capitol in an effort to keep Mr. Trump in power through insurrection. Overthrow the democracy. The House of Representatives voted to hold the president accountable through impeachment. An overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted against accountability. Now the Senate trial will be held. And we count on most Senate Republicans to exonerate Mr. Trump. As Mr. Trump noted, “they let you do it.”

Bob Olsen

Helena

