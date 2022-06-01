 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

There should have been 'Foremothers'

  • 0

My mom was a nurse, who quit when my sis and I arrived; returning later to work the night shift up in the "baby ward." She loved nursing. I still marvel at her ability to multi-task. I always cringe when I hear someone ask if one's mother "works." All mothers work!

It's ironic and troubling that women primarily raised the boys who power-through legislation and interpret laws that often adversely impact mothers and children to come. Course, those boys may remember mom on Mother's Day with a call or a card.

How different our U.S. Constitution would be, if there also would have been "Foremothers."

For example, undoubtedly such Foremother involvement would have given a "shoutout" to an essential component of gun ownership being gun safety.

If women had the right to vote "day 1" there would be more of them holding elective office now. Surely they would have authored bills addressing child poverty, hunger, child care assistance, and a myriad of other non-family issues that would not be so divisive now.

People are also reading…

A healthy, well educated, employable, aware/involved citizenry is essential for a thriving democracy.

As a husband, a father, and recently, a grandfather, I approve this message.

John Ilgenfritz, 

Helena 

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arntzen's response not good enough

Arntzen's response not good enough

Just when you thought this state's elected administration couldn't possibly go to the next hill too far in selectively following the statutes …

A one-issue voter

A one-issue voter

This week I became a one-issue voter: support universal background checks and a ban on private ownership of assault rifles or you don’t get my…

Beyond angry

Beyond angry

There is no other way to say this and I am beyond angry. If you support and vote for Republicans you are pro-murdering of elementary school children.

We must act now on climate change

We must act now on climate change

We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record h…

Disgusted with Republican Party

Disgusted with Republican Party

Kudos to Ron Waterman for his letter about a declining democracy (Helena IR, May 20). My wife and I have been longtime Republicans and have ne…

Who are we to judge?

Who are we to judge?

I’ve learned I have different values from some old friends. I don’t really know these friends “values.” I believe in a woman’s right to choose…

Protect women's rights

Protect women's rights

Thank you to those voicing concerns about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and Gov. Gianforte's equally dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News