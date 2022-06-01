There should have been 'Foremothers'

My mom was a nurse, who quit when my sis and I arrived; returning later to work the night shift up in the "baby ward." She loved nursing. I still marvel at her ability to multi-task. I always cringe when I hear someone ask if one's mother "works." All mothers work!

It's ironic and troubling that women primarily raised the boys who power-through legislation and interpret laws that often adversely impact mothers and children to come. Course, those boys may remember mom on Mother's Day with a call or a card.

How different our U.S. Constitution would be, if there also would have been "Foremothers."

For example, undoubtedly such Foremother involvement would have given a "shoutout" to an essential component of gun ownership being gun safety.

If women had the right to vote "day 1" there would be more of them holding elective office now. Surely they would have authored bills addressing child poverty, hunger, child care assistance, and a myriad of other non-family issues that would not be so divisive now.

A healthy, well educated, employable, aware/involved citizenry is essential for a thriving democracy.

As a husband, a father, and recently, a grandfather, I approve this message.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

