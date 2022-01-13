 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There is still kindness in the world

Phantom snow plower strikes again. For the past two years someone plows my yard yet never comes to get paid. I got up a few days ago to find my yard all plowed again. I'm not sure who you are, but I have my suspicions. I just want to thank you for this service. I'm not working anymore so you picked a good time to help me. May God bless you. Also thanks to Meals on Wheels. My delivery man has gone above his duties and helped me. I don't even have to ask for it. Bless you folks too. It is so refreshing to see that there is still kindness in the world. You all will see your rewards one day. 

Kaye Schloss

Helena

