There is no way to stop climate change

From another retired engineer. The article from Bob Balhiser (IR Feb. 15) is precise, well written and to the point with one exception that is misleading. The title of the article: "New and Better Nuclear Technology Could Help Stop Climate Change," presents a false expectation. There is no possible way to stop climate change. We are locked into today's destructive effects of climate change, and they will increase with every bit of additional carbon dioxide we emit into the atmosphere. There is no "off switch", we can slow it down by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases we emit, but the amount of carbon dioxide now in the atmosphere is for all practical purposes permanent. It will exist for hundreds of years and slowly increase at the Earths peril.