 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

There is no way to stop climate change

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

From another retired engineer. The article from Bob Balhiser (IR Feb. 15) is precise, well written and to the point with one exception that is misleading. The title of the article: "New and Better Nuclear Technology Could Help Stop Climate Change," presents a false expectation. There is no possible way to stop climate change. We are locked into today's destructive effects of climate change, and they will increase with every bit of additional carbon dioxide we emit into the atmosphere. There is no "off switch", we can slow it down by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases we emit, but the amount of carbon dioxide now in the atmosphere is for all practical purposes permanent. It will exist for hundreds of years and slowly increase at the Earths peril.

Bob Byrum

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on us

Shame on us

Putin is devastating Ukraine and challenging the West and America while Xi and China take notes.

Knudsen pursues his own agenda

Knudsen pursues his own agenda

I read recently that Attorney Knudsen enjoys thinking of himself as the "most hated man in Helena." I was chief of the attorney general's spec…

Consequences of rising house prices

Consequences of rising house prices

A recent New York Times article, “The Next Affordable City is Already Too Expensive,” tells the consequences of sharply rising house prices. I…

Putin's name says it all

Putin's name says it all

When you spell Putin's last name backward — which is Nitup — in Russia that means "Two-Face. In the United Kingdom the name Nitup means "Two f…

Does Gianforte have recipes?

Does Gianforte have recipes?

I'm just curious if our governor has any recipes for wolf or mountain lion to share with his fellow sportsman? Word is that he is quite a cook!

Supporting the people of Ukraine

Supporting the people of Ukraine

Broadwater County Democrats stand in support of the Ukrainian people. We may have to pay more at the pump, or in the grocery store. But we giv…

Ashamed of Daines

Ashamed of Daines

I'm disgusted by Mr. Daines' grandstanding with a media post during President Zelensky's video call despite the president's asking for securit…

Build a safer, better development

Build a safer, better development

The Independent Record Editorial Board recently published an IR View titled “Westside Woods proposal was better than the alternatives.” As a r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News