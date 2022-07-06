There is common ground regarding guns

Horrified by recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and across the country, a group of Jefferson County citizens came together to talk about what we can do to end gun violence. Some of us are gun owners. We believe many gun owners agree that we need commonsense steps to reduce the death toll, whether it is caused by suicide, active shooters or street violence.

We wondered: how do we begin a discussion of these issues in a way that does not escalate partisan differences? We thought it important to hear directly from gun buyers, sellers and owners about their ideas for curbing gun violence. That led us to conduct a survey at the Helena Gun Show on June 4.

Approximately 50 people graciously took time to visit with us and 35 filled out our questionnaire. Many were as concerned as we are about the increasing rate of school shootings and other crimes with guns.

Seventeen respondents agreed with raising the age at which AR-15-style and other semiautomatic rifles can be purchased. Another five chose the “not sure” response. One respondent said we should ban private ownership of assault weapons. Yet another said he personally owned “too many” AR-15s and wanted an ethical way to dispose of them, perhaps by shipping them to Ukraine.

A 21-respondent majority also agreed or chose “not sure” to our question about passing and enforcing red flag laws to temporarily remove guns from dangerous people.

On a question of whether to require universal background checks, including at private sales and gun shows, the responses were 14 disagreeing, 13 agreeing and eight not sure.

Respondents’ own ideas included focusing on mental health resources, adding more armed safety officers in schools, and requiring firearm safety training for any gun owner under 18. Most agreed that gun safety training should be required.

Some of our ideas were roundly opposed: safe gun storage laws, banning bump stocks, eliminating immunity for firearms manufacturers, “smart gun” research, and a ban on expanded ammo clips.

While there are gaps between our beliefs and those held by many attendees at the gun show, there is also hope for common ground in the areas of raising age limits, requiring safety training, enforcing red flag laws, and expanding background checks.

We encourage our lawmakers to think carefully about what we learned from talking with gun owners and then act to support sensible, responsible use of guns in America. Our children and grandchildren are depending on it.

Jan Anderson writes from Boulder and Bryher Herak writes from Basin.