There are risks to marijuana use

Scientific research in the Scandinavian Countries, later replicated in the United States, found that 10% of young people who use marijuana are genetically predetermined to develop psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia. The problem is that we have not learned how to detect that 10%. Schizophrenia is the most devastating of the serious mental illnesses. A person literally loses their mind. I would not wish schizophrenia on my worst enemy. A Harvard psychiatrist once told me that if a young person, under the age of 25 uses marijuana, they are playing Russian Roulette with their brain. The legalization of marijuana is not about health, it is about money.