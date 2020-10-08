 Skip to main content
There are risks to marijuana use
There are risks to marijuana use

Scientific research in the Scandinavian Countries, later replicated in the United States, found that 10% of young people who use marijuana are genetically predetermined to develop psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia. The problem is that we have not learned how to detect that 10%. Schizophrenia is the most devastating of the serious mental illnesses. A person literally loses their mind. I would not wish schizophrenia on my worst enemy. A Harvard psychiatrist once told me that if a young person, under the age of 25 uses marijuana, they are playing Russian Roulette with their brain. The legalization of marijuana is not about health, it is about money.

Dr. Gary Mihelish

Helena

