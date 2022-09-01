There are many ways to prevent pregnancy

I don’t understand why, with all the conversations, re: abortion that no one has mentioned “safe sex.” There are so many ways to prevent pregnancy. Pills, condoms, diaphragms and the old and most effective way is “no sex.” While the last way is probably the least likely it is the best surefire way. The best preventative measure isn’t the best, it works. If some woman isn’t ready for motherhood then do something to prevent it. I for one abhor abortion. I do hate the acts of rape and/or incest. I’m on the middle line of yes or no on the subject. It’s a very hard decision to make for me. I guess everyone has an opinion on the matter but it still comes back to, is it really necessary to kill a child. No other way to look at it for me. The actuality of the procedure is barbaric. The thought of the actual procedure. The doctor cutting out the baby or sucking it out with a type of vacuum. The thought that the fetus (baby) might be in horrific pain. The noise of the instruments, must be unforgettable. As I write this I know this is my opinion.