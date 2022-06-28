The wrong people will suffer

Well, well! The conservatives' abortion bans are falling into place!

Abortion bans will have zero effect on the wealthy as an abortion is only a plane ticket and a luxury hotel away. It's called a vacation. Even wealthy Christians and Republicans will secretly use this tactic. So how will the different states' abortion bans work? They will work by oppressing the commoner. The commoner is any person that cannot afford to flee their state and find appropriate care. That's over half of the population of this country.

I can understand why a wealthy person wouldn't want their wife, mistress or daughter to be burdened by an accidental pregnancy but remember that they have a simple way to take care of such a pesky little problem. Airlines!

The very people that will suffer from these abortion bans are the ones that can't afford an impromptu luxury vacation and those are the very people who may not be able to care for a child for 18 years.

Please consider this; the elected and appointed officials that just limited your path to legal abortion will still have unfettered access.

Patrick Hunter,

Wolf Creek

