Senate Bill 525 has bipartisan support and is a much needed and reasonable step in the right direction to address overcrowded hunting in Montana.

SB 525 would direct FWP to place reasonable caps on all nonresident licenses. This includes licenses like upland, waterfowl, bear, cow, doe and antelope.

Since 1975 there has been a cap of 17,000 licenses on nonresident deer and elk licenses, but via loopholes and unlimited B licenses, FWP has issued as many 60,000 in some years.

Hence the crowding that has created; too much pressure on public lands, situations where conflicts between hunters arise, frustrated private landowners and block management participants. This bill would also create better hunting experiences for nonresidents when they do hunt here.

525 would also cement into statute that all licenses would be nontransferrable. This would make sure that the opportunity to hunt in Montana would remain accessible to all, ensuring that hunting in Montana does not become a “pay to play” state like New Mexico or Texas.

Call the Senate Fish and Game Committee (406-444-4800) and tell them it’s time to pass 525.

Brandon Ellis,

Missoula