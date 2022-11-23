 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The thrill of the hunt

  • 0

As Montanans we have many traditions of hunting.

We plan for it. We wake up early to be able to get the biggest return. There is a lot of walking, standing and stalking.

I’m not talking about the tradition of hunting for wild game, but the hunt for a good bargain. What happened to the real Black Friday? Now we have Black Friday for a month. We have lost our ability to delve into a plethora of ads, stand in line for an hour or more and have a strategic plan to divide and conquer.

My mother and I miss the old ways where we were confronted by long lines, hordes of eager shoppers and deals that seemed to be actual deals.

Goodbye to our fun, our special time together. I hope there are enough of us to cry out to go back to the traditional thrill of the hunt.

Maria Stout, Helena

People are also reading…

Joyce Maxwell, Great Falls

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Criminalize abortion

Criminalize abortion

With the failure of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act to pass, I think it is time to abolish abortion. Criminalize it, like any other murde…

Nightmare

Nightmare

I wishfully thought that the result of the midterm elections would put Trumpism to sleep.

Nightmare

Nightmare

I wishfully thought that the result of the midterm elections would put Trumpism to sleep.

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Appreciation

Appreciation

I want to commend Theresa Loney for her initiative to start Bus Boxes. I particularly like that there is no judgement of the kids without a ha…

Not everyone is racist

Not everyone is racist

Officer Jenkins stepped out of the officer role, and into the human role to make sure I was safe. He fixed them. Not everyone is a racist.

Pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act

Pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act

As a resident of Flathead County, I was glad to see that a local woman was cited for animal cruelty on Oct. 27 for shooting and skinning a 6-month-old Siberian husky. 

Thankful

Thankful

There are a lot of things to be to be thankful for this November.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News