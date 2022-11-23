The thrill of the hunt

As Montanans we have many traditions of hunting.

We plan for it. We wake up early to be able to get the biggest return. There is a lot of walking, standing and stalking.

I’m not talking about the tradition of hunting for wild game, but the hunt for a good bargain. What happened to the real Black Friday? Now we have Black Friday for a month. We have lost our ability to delve into a plethora of ads, stand in line for an hour or more and have a strategic plan to divide and conquer.

My mother and I miss the old ways where we were confronted by long lines, hordes of eager shoppers and deals that seemed to be actual deals.

Goodbye to our fun, our special time together. I hope there are enough of us to cry out to go back to the traditional thrill of the hunt.

Maria Stout, Helena

Joyce Maxwell, Great Falls