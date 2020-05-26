The threat of COVID-19 was grossly overstated
The threat of COVID-19 was grossly overstated

I grew up in Spokane under B-52 bombers loaded with nuclear warheads during the Cold War. The knowledge of the Soviet threat and the potential of the payloads overhead terrified me. I carry that trauma today. When the Soviet Union was no longer a threat the need for B-52s with nukes went away and I recall the difference in my daily experience.

The threat of COVID-19 was grossly overstated and is now clearly managed in Montana. If for no other reason than to quit terrifying children the hysteria needs to end now. Gov. Bullock needs to end his directives today, the media needs to quit the panic porn and the advocates of the lockdowns and the new normal need to quietly admit they made a mistake and move on.

Traumatizing children is wrong.

Conrad Evarts

Helena

