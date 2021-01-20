 Skip to main content
The terrorists will never win?
The terrorists will never win?

America seems to have forgotten the national resolve after 9/11 and other terrorist actions in recent past history. We will never negotiate with terrorists! Terrorists will never win! We will not live in fear of the terrorists! The people who flew the planes into the WTC were terrorists. The people who stormed the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6 were terrorists. The House of Representatives (with the exception of 197 Republicans, including Montana Representative Matt Rosendale) did their duty and impeached the chief protagonist of this terrorist action. We will not live in fear of the terrorists? The terrorists will never win? If the U.S Senate fails to do their duty and convict Donald Trump of "incitement of insurrection" then terrorism will have won.

Mick Plovanic

Helena

