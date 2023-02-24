Marc Racicot served honorably and served Montana citizens well as Attorney General and, again, as governor.

In doing so, he understood that service to Montana and to Montana citizens took precedent over service to his party. At that time, he was a mainstream Republican and embraced Republican values.

Marc Racicot’s values have not changed. His recent criticism of Donald Trump; his support for Gary Buchanan’s campaign; and, his criticism of those who would radically amend the Montana Constitution are expressions of the same Republican values he held as governor.

It is curious that those who no longer embrace those Republican values now say that Marc Racicot is not a Republican.

The real RINOs are the members of today’s Republican Party.

John Mundinger,

Helena