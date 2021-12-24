The power of a renegade

So here we are, confronting this reality. Helena attached to a Congressional District comprised otherwise of most of eastern Montana, from Billings eastward. A small blue flag flying over a very, very red area of the state. The Redistricting Commission, or at least the two Republican delegates and Maylinn Smith say this will be a competitive district for both parties. Really?

I wrote any of a number of letters opposing this current alignment, knowing that this was perhaps an idle and unsuccessful voice of reason in this new political alignment, due to the current population shifts in the state. Beyond Billings, small towns are becoming smaller, almost vacant as the whole population of the state shifts to the west. So some population center in the west had to move east. The sacrificial lamb was either Helena or Kalispell. Move one to the east and the other had to go to the west for population balance purposes only.

Of course Kalispell is as solidly red (Republican) as Helena is blue (Democratic). By moving Helena to the east, Helena becomes an outlier. Of course no one wants to be an outlier, an area at odds with the predominant power in the area they live in.

I have lived in Montana long enough to remember when Helena was a part of the Western Congressional District together with Kalispell which was even then an area far too the right edge of Republicanism. Who knew they were going to be the future of the entire Republican Party. That however is our current reality.

But back then, what did Helena as a member of the same party that dominated the Congressional District and what did Kalispell, the outlier actually get? What influence did each have in that old Western Congressional District? For Helena, since it was presumed it would vote Democratic, very little attention was paid to gather Helena’s votes. Our vote back then was taken for granted and there was little need to encourage anyone to vote Democratic since everyone did anyway. So Helena was largely ignored.

And Kalispell? Actually Kalispell got a good deal of attention and more power than one would have otherwise thought. There was actually always hope that with enough government programs a representative could peel away enough votes to get elected or reelected. Pat Williams was the western district congressman for a number of years and he did this time and time again. Focusing on Kalispell, focusing on this outlier. And it worked. Time and time again Pat stripped out a few hundred or a few thousand votes from the Flathead each time he ran and those votes helped him gain and re-elected him to Congress repeatedly. Kalispell become pivotal in this long dominance of Democrats in the western district. Kalispell gained attention and received enough federal funds to convince enough voters to elect a Congressman from an opposing party. Williams got the votes and so Kalispell received federal grants and funding for critical infrastructure and other needed improvements in return.

Shift to the current political alignment. Now Helena is that outlier in the eastern District with enough voters, when combined with others, including the tribal governments, to possibly swing an election in the east from red to blue.

So guess what folks. Helena is the new Kalispell. Send Helena enough federal funds, programs and grants and perhaps Helena might vote for a congressional candidate. This technique will never get a total shift in votes, but if there is enough federal spending, this may help to strip away enough voters to get elected or reelected. This is hypothetical, of course. Republicans in this political climate offering programs good enough for Democrats to change their votes? Probably not. But I am willing to suggest that Helena may see more of an effort to win over their votes when they are part of the Eastern Congressional District than they ever would have seen had Helena been in the Western Congressional District.

So there Helena is, thrown into the briar patch. But not abandoned rather empowered. Our voters now have the potential to be the swing in the votes and provide control of the eastern Congressional District. If Helena uses its votes wisely, if Helena builds coalitions within the district effectively then Helena will become the king maker for the next decade.

The future just might be brighter than it has been for quite a number of years for the voters in Helena.

Ron Waterman

Helena

