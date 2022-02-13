I salute Rebecca Johnson for her Feb. 11 opinion piece in the IR. The disinformation problem she cites is very real, and her suggested approaches for confronting the problem are sensible and spot on.

The problem, however, is much deeper on a psychological and cultural level. Many people have what scholars call an “authoritarian personality.” This disposes them to view the world in black and white terms – no shades of gray, no nuance, things are either right or wrong. They divide the world into “our side” and the “other.” They abhor ambivalence – can’t deal with it. They view the world as a hostile and dangerous place, at least for “our side.” Today, “our side” are white, “Christian” Americans, and the “other” are minority groups, immigrants and foreigners (except for the authoritarian leaders whom they admire in places like Russia and Hungary).

This renders a political culture fertile ground for exploitation, and the political and religious right have weaponized disinformation in contemporary America with demagogic appeals that stir resentments, hatred, anger and most of all fear over the loss of status at the hands of the “others.” This, in turn, is fodder for the evolution of cults.

Once molded into a cult, followers look only to cult leaders for the truth. This causes them to be hostile to anything that contradicts the “truth” that has been handed down. They will believe the most far-fetched lies from the leader, and they reject appeals to evidence, science, reason, and the notion of an objective truth. Thus, the dangerous percentage of Americans who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, vaccines are a government plot, Democrats are agents of Satan who operate pedophile rings. Further, these beliefs, including delusional conspiracy “theories,” are sustained and amplified by elected Republican officials, evangelical leaders, Fox News, Alex Jones, the online right-wing fever swamps, Russian operatives, the ubiquitous Steve Bannon and the dark precincts of hate radio.

The two major forces in American politics today are cults – the cult of Trump, and the Christian Nationalist cult. There is enormous overlap between the two, as one would suppose. Neither deals in truth; each is expert at disseminating disinformation. Surface appeals to cult members to be more critical about what they accept as truth fall on closed ears. The problem is even much scarier than how Ms. Johnson presents it, and her solutions alone won’t do the job. The only solution today is for democracy to prevail over authoritarianism, and the next two elections are key to that. This could be either the greatest time of reset for our American democratic republic, or it could be the time of democracy’s death in America. And that is not hyperbole.

Lawrence K. Pettit

Helena

