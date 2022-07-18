The playbook

Sports teams have a playbook. What to do when things are working and when loss threatens. This is not unusual. All organizations have a playbook.

The Republicans have a playbook. It expresses ways to achieve core actions — deflect, deny, deceive.

For gun violence: thoughts and prayers. When the carnage is overwhelming, shift to strengthen “soft sites,” the schools, churches, etc., any place where people gather. Arm everyone, a good guy (not a woman) with a gun is the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun. Play the mental health card. Emphasize there are evil people. When all that fails, negotiate. Why? To run out the clock, let other events push the carnage off the front page. Resist all restrictions on access to guns by anyone.

For voter suppression, first, it is a state’s rights issue. Remember that phrase from the Civil War to justify discrimination by southern states against slaves. Then point to voter fraud. Argue fraud even if it impacts minority population’s ability to vote. Ignore the fact we don’t have a fraud problem in elections. Finally, if all else fails, shift to more subtle forms of suppression, gerrymandering. Same result, different focus.

For immigration, first, point to the numbers of people trying to enter the country. Then shift to replacement theory, immigrants are being allowed in to replace legitimate (white) voters. Argue immigration increases crime, even though factually there is no connection. Then accuse immigrants of relying on welfare, arguing that with our deficit we can’t afford more immigrants. Ignore the fact that immigrants do not rely upon the welfare system. Ignore that most immigrants can’t qualify to receive aid.

For abortion, point first to the unborn fetus. Press for a complete ban on abortion, regardless of rape or incest. Press for adoption in lieu of abortion. But at the same time refuse to offer meaningful aid to families with children. Stress the restrictive religious doctrine dealing with this decision and be willing to breach the wall between religion and the state. When asked about providing support for the child, once born or for families with children, fall back on fiscal restraint. Our country can’t “afford” to continue to provide aid to everyone. Aid is always a “hand out.”

For supporting equal funding for education, first, embrace local control. Kids in one state may not need the same educational opportunities as elsewhere. Local control is needed. It allows rich (white) communities to keep resources and not share with others. Again fall back to the deficit. We can’t afford to spend more so that all kids have equal opportunities.

For medical costs, embrace the value of competition and the open marketplace. Don’t talk about how the marketplace leaves most Americans with health expenses which are a primary cause of personal bankruptcy. Health insurance for all is “socialism” or “communism.” Avoid looking at the other First World countries and how their health systems cost less and provide better outcomes. Point out the flaws of the Affordable Care Act, forgetting to note that those flaws continue due to Republicans’ opposition to fix them. Avoid arguments that everyone should be entitled to medical care.

For the LGBTQ community, portray them as making a “lifestyle” choice, ignoring the science of how sexuality is not a choice. Just as with race, play on fear. Remember that differences can be used to stroke fear and works when logical arguments fail.

It goes on and on. There is a page for drug addiction, being careful not to offend big pharma and the financial contributions it provides. Criminal justice reform, remind people that there are always evil (minority) people who need to be punished. Play on fear, fear always works.

Playbooks control the dialogue. It provides meaningless ways to avoid discussion of issues and instead deflects to other arguments. Look at the playbook; it is a guide to help organizations deal with threats to their power. Remember when you hear these themes, the playbook is being used to deflect and continue the lies of the party to hold onto power. Listen for truthful responses and vote for those who don’t recite themes from the playbook.

Ron Waterman,

Helena