Lately, I have been reading many comments on both sides of Montana issues, especially the critical matter of judicial independence, both online and in the printed media.

I am surprised at the number of people who are still flailing at imaginary communist windmills. I am surprised because this is 2023. But then, I shouldn’t be surprised, because this is Montana, and our in-migration seems to be predominantly the dregs of “Christian” nationalism.

I suspect these people still employ a definition of “communist” as anyone to the left of Attila the Hun, which is to say, in today’s context, those of us who do not subscribe to the tenets of the lunatic MAGA fringe of the Republican state legislators, especially the notion that such legislators ought to control Montana’s judiciary. But mostly, I think it’s as it always has been with many Republicans since the days of the lamentable Sen. Joseph McCarthy: “communist” is anyone who disagrees with you. When I was growing up in Lewistown during the era of “McCarthyism,” Republicans used “communist” as another name for “Democrat.”

I wonder if it never occurs to these people that their segment of the Republican Party supports the most dangerous, violent and imperialistic nest of communists in the world, in the Kremlin, led by a hero of theirs named Putin, who is determined to crush democracy wherever he spots it — in Ukraine, and eventually elsewhere.

Well, it’s been obvious for a long time that the extreme right wing of the once Grand Old Party feeds on mendacity, hypocrisy and lunacy. So be it.

Lawrence K. Pettit,

Helena