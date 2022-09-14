In a recent column, "Don’t forget what happened last session," (Helena IR Aug. 26) Backcountry Hunters & Anglers fails to acknowledge the reality of elk hunting in Montana. For many reasons, including land management, predators and decades of overhunting, elk populations have migrated from public to private lands. Instead of coming up with any creative approaches to this evolving issue, organizations such as BHA continue to oppose all efforts to incentivize private landowners to allow more Montana residents access to their properties.

New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters. The program allows for a landowner to receive an elk permit and/or license in exchange for allowing free elk hunting access to at least three public hunters -- one of which may be selected by the landowner. The numbers released by Montana FWP demonstrate the success of the program in its first year.

The numbers don’t lie:

In its first year, the 454 program opened up nearly 400,000 acres of prime elk hunting on private land.

Ten of 13 landowners enrolled in the program indicated they provided additional free public access in addition to what was required, providing opportunity to more than 660 additional public hunters above the statutory requirements.

In total, the program provided access on private lands for 750 hunters, most all of which were Montana residents.

There are real challenges to elk populations and hunting in the state of Montana. Real solutions will require creative thinking and must include increasing public access to private lands.

Rod Paschke,

Jordan