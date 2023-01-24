The new Freedom Caucus isn’t about freedom

Two items. First, everyone should extend their gratitude to their local Republican official, both state and local, for the two shootings over the last weekend.

Shootings are now so common, Republicans don’t even offer their disingenuous condolences anymore as they accept the loss of life gladly in their quest to retain their guns.

Second, the newly formed Montana Freedom Caucus. Freedom for who? What a complete joke. This caucus represents a collection of the most callous and intolerant far-right Republicans. Their mission is anything but freedom. They continue to limit the rights of anyone with whom they disagree.

They even drum out one of their own party for the audacity to vote separately from the majority on occasion.

How is that for freedom?

John Boughton,

Helena

The alarming state of our state

The Montana state Legislature is back in session.

What can we expect?

It seems clear we can expect more of the same. More cheating to ensure victory. More emphasis on political goals. Less interest in the actual wishes and needs of Montana and its citizens.

As voters we all must pay more attention to the realities of today’s politics in our state. Never settle for voting party line. Always research and know the real goals of those who seek to represent your interests. Many represent only their own.

Do you really want to give the state Legislature the final say as to which candidates win and lose?

If it weren’t for the Montana Supreme Court, we’d be closer to that situation today than we were a couple of years ago. Now the newest effort is to elect the court via changed districting.

It’s not too early to start finding ways to protect our democracy.

Make sure you completely understand the actual goals your political representatives are seeking. Help find alternatives to those operating according to self-interest. And, of course, vote … vote as though our democracy depends on everyone’s knowledgeable participation.

Galen McKibben,

Helena

HB 234 needs to go away for good

It was sad reading how the bully boys of the GOP treated young Mallerie Stromswold. Like the infamous Spanish Inquisition, their intolerant “RINO” name calling was one the contributing factors to her resignation.

Now, with House Bill 234, they’ve decided they want to kick teachers and librarians around under the guise of “protecting the children.” Just as HUAC pretended to save us from Communism, Bob Phalen pretends to save us from obscenity.

In reality, it’s a Trojan Horse that lets certain legislators suppress ideas they don’t like. By making teachers and librarians personally responsible, it bullies them into being hypercautious. What is safe to teach? “Romeo and Juliet”? Underage sex scene. “1984”? Adulterous sex scene. “Moby Dick”? Two men sleeping together. Even Ayn Rand’s novels, so beloved by libertarians, have bodice-ripping scenes that might leave readers like Phalen feeling faint.

But we know where this leads because it’s already happened in Florida. There books have been banned for mentioning LGBTQ relationships, and high school classes removed for daring to teach black history from a Black perspective.

Montana librarians don’t need any mini-DeSantises forcing ideological purity on them. HB 234 needs to go away for good.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

The ‘Freedom to Oppress Caucus’

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse here comes the Montana Freedom Caucus — the name the exact opposite of its intent.

Montana’s 1972 Constitution is one of the best in the country. Written by ministers, farmers, ranchers, bankers, journalists and homemakers — it is an example of what happens when everyday citizen’s put the good of all above personal or partisan self-interest. Better yet, ask those still alive who wrote it.

They claim they want less government yet want their minority group wants to govern the majority. Their spokeswoman calls herself an “Italian Hillbilly.” The definition of a hillbilly is a person not familiar with current ideas and popular culture — is that an attribute? When asked for data or facts they don’t answer.

They want the judiciary to be just another arm of the Republican Party; condemn everyone’s sex life but their own; tell us religious freedom only applies to ultra-Christians — equating religious freedom with the right to discriminate; take their phobias out on our children and educators; and reduce a woman’s role in life to that of a breeder.

The Montana Freedom Caucus is really just the Freedom to Oppress Caucus.

Kimberly Kulla-Farmer,

Florence