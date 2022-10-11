The "next" election is the most important, or so I've heard, for 50-plus years.

The 2021 Legislature passed laws restricting voter access; though stymied by the courts for the November election.

We deserve legislators experienced in crafting bills, which pass constitutional muster, placing voters before national political agendas.

Five local candidates check all the boxes: Jill Cohenour (HD 84), Kim Abbott (HD 83), Mary Caferro (HD 82), Janet Ellis (SD 41), and Mary Ann Dunwell (SD 42).

The "most" important election is here: Nov. 8!

Vote, it's your "right", for now!

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena