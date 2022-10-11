 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The most important election is here

  • 0

The "next" election is the most important, or so I've heard, for 50-plus years.

The 2021 Legislature passed laws restricting voter access; though stymied by the courts for the November election. 

We deserve legislators experienced in crafting bills, which pass constitutional muster, placing voters before national political agendas.

Five local candidates check all the boxes: Jill Cohenour (HD 84), Kim Abbott (HD 83), Mary Caferro (HD 82), Janet Ellis (SD 41), and Mary Ann Dunwell (SD 42).

The "most" important election is here: Nov. 8!

Vote, it's your "right", for now!

John Ilgenfritz, 

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public's input needed at hearings

Public's input needed at hearings

Thank you HD80 voters and neighbors around the state. Your engagement with elected officials is heartening, especially when referencing our U.…

Support Candace Payne

Support Candace Payne

Please join us in supporting Candace Payne for the office of Lewis and Clark County Commissioner. With no major agenda, only wanting to serve,…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Please reconsider any vote of confidence you may have in the LR-131 Born Alive Protection Act.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News