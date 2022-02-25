The term “The Montana Way of Life” is used by politicians, stating that they are protecting the Montanan’s “Way of Life.” Attacking their opponent for holding contrary views. Often said but rarely defined.

Montana is a “second chance” state. From the territorial days on, almost everyone who came to Montana was seeking a second chance to make it good. It is the story of Clark, Daly and Heinze. Not only the top mining barons, but almost all of the miners who worked also came from somewhere else. Thus Montana attracted legions of workers coming to Montana for a second chance.

It was not just mining. Our state was settled mostly by foreigners, willing to work in hopes of proving up on a homestead. It was an opportunity to obtain title to land, something they could not otherwise accomplish, a second chance.

The result was that by the beginning of the 20th century most Montana’s citizens were either themselves foreign born, were children of parents who were foreign born or were descendants of tribal people.

This singular fact has indeed produced defined characteristics of what it means to be a Montanan. A willingness to do hard work, nothing was free. Everything came from hard work. And tenacity. You can’t live on the open plains in the winter, be it in a buffalo hide tepee or a dirt dugout, without tenacity.

There are other characteristics too. Loyalty to the common good; support for others without any self-aggrandizement. Working together teaches humility, you simply can’t do things alone. It teaches respect for the skills, abilities and shortcomings of others and of your own. Tolerance, decency, integrity, self discipline, self restraint and selflessness. These are the Montana values everyone talks about.

Look at the record of Congressional Rosendale. He says he is working to protect Montana values.

He fully supports bans on abortion and refuses to consider a woman’s right to control her own body. He opposes any increase in taxes for the wealthy. He opposes expansion of Social Security and Medicare. He opposes increased spending to promote economic growth. He opposes expanded funding for renewable energy. He opposes any gun-control legislation. He opposes federal regulation of greenhouse gases. He continues in efforts to repeal the American Cares Act. He is opposed paid leave to workers during a health emergency. He supports building a wall along the Mexican border and returning all 11 million undocumented immigrants to their country of origin, even those brought to America as children. He opposes allowing Afghanistan refugees coming into the United States even though vetted, those who worked for American forces in Afghanistan.

Virtually every Congressional proposal which seeks to address and alleviate harm from the pandemic, from climate change, he opposes.

Which of those Montana values he contends will he defend? An award for hard work by individuals? No, especially if it increases taxes of corporations. Tolerance of others? Absolutely not. Rosendale only favors those whose skin is as white as his. Decency, integrity, self discipline and selflessness? Nope. By his votes, he turns his back totally on those values also. And humility, this sense that we are not alone and we must help those impoverished, disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control. These are not propositions he is ready to support.

And finally loyalty. Look at his record. He voted against establishing a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, against emergency spending to respond to the attack, even against honoring those Capitol and DC police who responded to the Capitol attack. This is the record of a person sworn to defend and protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is a record of a person who even voted against certifying the election results in various states, asserting that this was due to fraud; an allegation totally unsupported by any evidence. None of these actions show loyalty to the country.

Matt Rosendale says he will defend the Montana values and way of life. But his voting record, his public statements and commitments demonstrate exactly the opposite. Let’s vow to assure that this Congressman is a one-termer.

Ron Waterman

Helena

