The Montana I remember might already be gone
The Montana I remember might already be gone

Carroll College set me up well. They really mean what they say: non scholae sed vitae. That’s why, as a proud alum of Carroll College, I was disheartened to read about the intolerant cards being put on cars with out of state license plates.

It is ironic that the “conservative values” being espoused by these self-important folks are currently embodied in Montana by Greg Gianforte (moved to Montana as a wealthy businessman in 1995) and Matt Rosendale (moved to Montana at age 42). And that, Mr. Gianforte was known for recruiting folks to his RightNow Technologies company by espousing the Montana lifestyle.

More to the point, at an institution of higher learning, we should encourage folks from diverse backgrounds and unique life experiences. When I come back, driving in my pickup with Oregon plates, will I be subject to these same attacks? The Montana I remember had pride in its heritage, but was welcoming and open-minded. I hope to find that Montana when I return, but it seems like it may already be gone.

Richard Peel

Portland

