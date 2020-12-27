The Legislature unmasked

Everybody is talking about the Republican legislators who refuse to wear masks. Those guys are creating a real moral dilemma for me.

Obviously, frontline people like nurses, firefighters, and teachers should get the vaccine first. But then who?

I hate to say this but it just might make sense for people in superspreader places like the county jail and the Legislature to be next on the list.

Vaccinating them may not feel right, but it could do a lot to protect all of us here in Helena.

Paul Cartwright

Helena

