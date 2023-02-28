The Montana Legislature meets once every two years, and that time is now. As one of the "50 laboratories of innovation," we have much to be grateful for in our state, and for legislators who are demonstrating their willingness to make improvements.

Some of the issues that the Legislature has been grappling with: a flood of illegal drugs, human trafficking and the associated crime; fiscal responsibility (a balanced budget is required); tax relief; judicial restoration; high suicide rates; patient rights; and a more or less complete overhaul of our education system.

Each of those issues has a tremendous effect on our lives. But if you have been lured onto a bus to Helena to be a "change agent" or "social justice warrior," or advocating for one group at the expense of another, then perhaps you are being used.

Twenty years from now, will it matter more that you "fought for the right" to use correct pronouns? Or that you have food and heat.

As we lurch from crisis to crisis on the federal level, it should be reassuring to know that the majority of the Montana Legislature is actually working FOR you — and not just the yelling and chanting crowd.

Linda Lien,

Billings