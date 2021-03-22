 Skip to main content
The law of unintended consequences
The law of unintended consequences

Here’s an ad for Montana.

“Come to Montana, you wealthy business owners. Gov. Greg Gianforte (3GS) has signed into law a cut in state income taxes that benefits the wealthy. Welcome! Please come.

But wait, there’s more. With the tax cuts comes some risk. Want to go to restaurants? Beware, 3GS has also allowed folks to carry concealed weapons in bars and restaurants. So remember to duck if you hear shots.

Come to recreate on our public lands. Remember not to bring dogs or small children. There could be traps or wolf snares set, without warning nor notice. Another gift from 3GS.

And if you have family, friends or employees who are part of the LGBTQ community, be prepared to see them discriminated against, all in the name of religion, of course. Another gift from 3GS.

If you or your business rely on facts and science, you might want to think again about resettling here. Board of Health decisions now have to pass political muster before enforcement. And should you rely on the idea of an independent judiciary, think again. Our judiciary will now be appointed on purely political lines directly by the Governor. Another gift.

It is all part of the Montana Comeback. If you want the tax cuts, you have to live with the whole thing, the good, bad and ugly. Perhaps this campaign should be relabeled the Montana Fallback.”

The ad might not work with full disclosure. Seems the Legislature and 3GS forgot to repeal the law of unintended consequences.

Ronald Waterman

Helena

