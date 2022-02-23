The importance of the BCSA

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will secure the tranquility and protection of the large amount of life that utilizes this area. From bears to fish and deer to songbirds, this area is an extremely rich ecosystem teeming with life and it needs to be protected from any possible oil/gas development.

Specifically, wildlife biologists have discovered that bull trout are especially dependent on this river system being protected. They carry out their reproduction in the shallow undisturbed tributaries, which are critical for the survival of their species. This species is proving to be even more crucial to protect because their survival rate is an important indicator for if the ecosystem as a whole is healthy or not.

All in all, The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will protect some of the most glorious waterways in all of the western continental United States. Passing this bill will bring Montanans together in rejoice for their beloved lands being protected. To help make an impact you can go to blackfootclearwater.org to interact with different stakeholder views and you can also go to bit.ly/BCSA-comment to comment on the bill.

Sierra Franklin

Missoula

