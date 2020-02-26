The importance of grammar

Dear Writers, Readers, and Speakers, If YOU had English 101 or essential, or kindergarten, you know that WHO refers to people and THAT refers to places, many animals (if not all) and things. Check out any news story and you will see there is a rampant problem that will filter down to current kindergartners. When someone says the man that baked the cake, that is acceptable. It's kind of distant. But when we say all the people who live in Montana, that includes YOU and should be WHO, not THAT. For references, consult Dr. Seuss, who knew that WHOs were people. THAT is a form of demotion for humans, and lazy, bad grammar into the bargain.